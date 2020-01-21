Abyss Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $114,852.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.92 million and $114,852.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.05494004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033728 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, ZBG, Hotbit and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

