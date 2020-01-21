Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

