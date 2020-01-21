Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 128,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,806. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

