Access Financial Services Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,431,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

