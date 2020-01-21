Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $3,421,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,600. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

