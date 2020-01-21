Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) traded up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.66, 1,342,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 620,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

