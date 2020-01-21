Achain Price Hits $0.0061 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $331,429.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Cobinhood and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, OKEx, Indodax, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Bitbns, Koinex, Huobi, Bitinka and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

