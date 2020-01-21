ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 1,366,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

