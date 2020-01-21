AdvicePeriod LLC Buys 9,325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. 7,998,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30.

