AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 879,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. 763,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,284. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

