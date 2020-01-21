Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $378,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,996,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,210. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $196.60 and a one year high of $325.66. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.70.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,096 shares of company stock valued at $56,758,009 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

