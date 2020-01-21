Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $50.52 million and $18.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OOOBTC, Crex24 and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 344,515,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,694,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BigONE, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene, LATOKEN, HADAX, DragonEX, Liqui, BitMart, HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM, Mercatox, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Crex24, FCoin, Radar Relay, Tokenomy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

