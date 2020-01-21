Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.83. Aimia shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 158,860 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

