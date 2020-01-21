Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.15

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 135831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

