Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.15

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 135831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

