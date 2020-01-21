Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 12,760 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 230,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,200. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.