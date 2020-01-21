Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $244,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,666.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. The company had a trading volume of 100,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $170.15.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

