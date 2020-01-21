Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Up 1.3%

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), 3,402 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

