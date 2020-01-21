Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Decreased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559,368 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,083,000 after buying an additional 1,210,944 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 23,936,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

