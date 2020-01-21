Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) is Green Street Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 4.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,569. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

