AllSafe Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. AllSafe has a market cap of $170,011.00 and $1,541.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.