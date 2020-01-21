Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,478.69. 45,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,373.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,481.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

