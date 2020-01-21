Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,483.27

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,483.27 and last traded at $1,473.08, with a volume of 139293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,480.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,373.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,257.58. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

