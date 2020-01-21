Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $28.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,893.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,824.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.