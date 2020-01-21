Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 14.8% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $151,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded up $26.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,890.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,824.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,817.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

