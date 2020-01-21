AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
