American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. American Campus Communities accounts for 2.9% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in American Campus Communities by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 1,055,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

