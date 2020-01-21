American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,218. American Express has a 1-year low of $98.46 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

