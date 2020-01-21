AmonD (AMON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,570.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $892,468.00 and $38,570.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

