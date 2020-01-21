Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.08. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. 2,088,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,263. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

