Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the lowest is $46.97 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $50.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $151.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $177.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 349,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,511. The firm has a market cap of $507.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

