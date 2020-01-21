Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 166,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,817. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

