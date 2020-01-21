Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $1.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Accenture also posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $209.60. 57,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,051. Accenture has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

