Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.14. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

