Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.40 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $64,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,440.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.