Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $40.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.