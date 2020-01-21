Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

YUMC traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 4,113,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

