Analysts Set Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Target Price at C$200.44

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$12,976,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,664,576.50. Also, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25.

TSE:BYD.UN traded up C$2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$211.52. 44,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$185.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$117.08 and a 12-month high of C$219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

