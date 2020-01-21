Analysts Set Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Target Price at C$200.44

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$12,976,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,664,576.50. Also, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25.

TSE:BYD.UN traded up C$2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$211.52. 44,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$185.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$117.08 and a 12-month high of C$219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit