Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $28.71

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 617,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,484. The firm has a market cap of $784.87 million, a PE ratio of -63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.