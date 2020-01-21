Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $15.00

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 2,259,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.