Analysts Set Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target at $8.42

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,517. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

