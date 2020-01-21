Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives $10.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AM stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $6.77. 10,055,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,659. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

