Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 889,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

