Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 176.86%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

