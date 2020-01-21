Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.33, 1,588,799 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,403,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $456.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

