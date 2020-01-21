Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $42.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

