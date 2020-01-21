Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $12.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 117,630 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

