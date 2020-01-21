Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

