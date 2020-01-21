Astor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,089 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,693,000 after acquiring an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,617,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 22nd were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.