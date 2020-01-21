Astor Investment Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5,027.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.74. 6,081,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

