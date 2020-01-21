Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 555,461 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$51.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,656 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

